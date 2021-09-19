IPL 2021: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash

The second leg of 14th edition of the Indian Premier League will start with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on September 19. IPL 2021 was halted midway through the season due to the COVID-19 outbreak in May as the eight-team league was suspended after two franchises reported several positive cases.

Five-time champions MI resuming their bid for a third successive title against three-time winners CSK led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a clash that we all were waiting for.

In the points table, CSK are placed at second position with 10 points. They have played seven matches, winning five and losing two. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are at the number fourth, with four wins and three losses out of seven matches they played.

Here's everything you need to know about the time, venue, live stream of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match:

When CSK vs MI match will be played?

The CSK vs MI on September 19, 2021.

Where CSK vs MI match will be played?

The CSK vs MI will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

What's the time of the CSK vs MI match?

The CSK vs MI will kick off at 7:30pm IST.

How to watch CSK vs MI match on TV?

The CSK vs MI match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network.

How to watch CSK vs MI match on the live stream?

The CSK vs MI match will be available to watch live on Disney+ Hotstar.