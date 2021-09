From Virat Kohli to Rashid Khan: Five players to watch in IPL 2021 as rivalries are revived

With the high-octane tournament concluding immediately ahead of next month's Twenty20 World Cup, here are five players to watch in the white-ball extravaganza:

The Indian Premier League roars back this weekend in the United Arab Emirates, more than four months after being halted by the coronavirus pandemic in India.

Virat Kohli

The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper will have a point to prove as his team bids to win the IPL for the first time, especially after his decision to relinquish India's Twenty20 captaincy after the World Cup.

His decision gives a twist to the unspoken rivalry with Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, who is expected to succeed Kohli as India Twenty20 captain.

Kohli, who has not won a major white-ball title with India, was having an average IPL before the break with 198 runs from seven matches -- though his tally did include a match-winning 72.

Bangalore are third in the table and there will be close analysis of the leadership skills of "King" Kohli, who will remain in charge of India's Test and one-day international teams.

