IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's bromance breaks the internet during RCB vs MI clash in Dubai

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) met defending champions Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 39 of IPL 2021 on Sunday evening (September 26). While it was expected to go down the wire, RCB triumphed over MI by 54 runs to claim two vital points and finally get off the mark in the UAE leg of the tournament.

During the high-octane encounter between both sides, Kohli and Rohit remained at the centre of all the action for being the two biggest names on the field. However, their healthy interaction and bromance pictures have also gone viral, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Here are the two's bromance caught on the camera after match 39:

Talking about the match, MI won the toss and opted to bowl first. RCB lost Devdutt Padikkal for cheap but Kohli's aggressive start (before falling for a 41-ball 51) and Srikar Bharat's 32 (off 24 balls) laid the platform for the three-time runners-up before Glenn Maxwell (37-ball 56) took them to a competitive 165-6. In reply, MI were 57 for no loss and 79 for 1 before they collapsed to 106-6 and were finally bundled out for 111 in 18.1 overs, courtesy Harshal Patel's hat-trick, Yuzi Chahal's 3-fer and Maxwell's 2 for 23.