IPL 2021: Steve Smith believes Delhi Capitals can perform 'even better' in the UAE leg

Steve Smith, the Australian cricketer and star batsman of Delhi Capitals is confident that the team can do "even better" in the second leg of the Indian Premier League 2021, which will resume on September 19 in UAE.

"We have to pick up from where we left off. We were playing some really good cricket, getting the results we were after. And I think we can do even better so we should be playing our best cricket in the back end of the tournament," quoted PTI citing a media release by DC.

"You have to play well enough to get to the final, but hopefully, we can play our best cricket in the final," the 32-year-old Australian said.

"It's been a few months since we have played together so we have to build again. We have a great squad and we have Shreyas Iyer back in the side as well, which adds a lot more to us. He's a quality player and good to see him back out in the park," he added.

Delhi Capitals are currently at the top of the standings with 12 points from six wins out of eight games. They will resume their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22.

The 14the edition of India's cash-rich tournament was halted midway through the season in May due to multiple cases in the IPL bio-bubble and also the increasing COVID-19 cases when it was underway in India.

The base was then shifted to UAE and the matches will be played following strict COIVD-19 measures as the tournament is set to resume on September 19. Qualifier 1 will take place on October 10 while the Eliminator will be held on October 11. Qualifier 2 will take place on October 13 and the final will take place on October 15.

While speaking about the unfortunate situation around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith said that he's fortunate to be playing in the IPL during a tumultuous time.

"It's been a very unique time in the world in the last 18 months. We've all had to work together to try and get through this and we have to continue to get through the situation," said Smith.

"I am really fortunate to have a chance to come back for the second half of the tournament. I am looking forward to it. Delhi is sitting at a great spot on the table so hope that we can keep playing some great cricket and be there at the business end of the tournament," he added.