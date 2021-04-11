IPL 2021: Rana and Tripathi star as Kolkata Knight Riders beat SunRisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in Match 3 of the Indian Premier League 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl first. KKR openers, Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana provided a good start to the team. Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill put on 50 runs in the first six overs. Rana took on the aggressive role and he dispatched all the SRH bowlers for regular boundaries, while Gill played the second fiddle.

The decision to bring in Rashid Khan paid off instantly as he clean bowled Gill at 15 in the seventh over of the innings, ending the 53-run opening stand between Gill and Rana. Rahul Tripathi joined Rana, who smashed a half-century. Nitish Rana and Tripathi continued with their and they started the onslaught from the 11th over of the innings. Tripathi went on to register his half-century in the 15th over of the innings and KKR looked set for a big total after being 145/1 at the end of the 15th over.

However, SRH managed to stage a collapse. Dinesh Karthik's last-minute heroics powered Kolkata Knight Riders to 187.

Sunrisers, in return, lost their openers quickly. However, a 92-run partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey brought SRH back in the match. But the team lost its momentum after Bairstow's dismissal. Manish Pandey held on to the wicket till the last moment but it was not enough to take SunRisers Hyderabad over the line.

Nitish Rana's majestic knock earned him the Man of the Match title.

(Inputs from ANI)