IPL 2021, MIvsCSK: Pitch report, weather and probable playing XI of Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match

As the Indian Premier League 2021 is set to resume, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (September 19).

Currently, CSK are second on the points table with five wins from seven matches accumulating 10 points, on the other hand, MI are fourth with four wins — eight points — from seven games.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash

CSK and MI are two of the most successful teams in the history of IPL. While Mumbai Indians have won the title five times, CSK hold three trophies.

So far, both the teams have played 31 games against each other and Mumbai Indians enjoy an upper with a lead of 19-12 against Chennai Super Kings.

Both the teams are known for their power-hitting strength and batting depth, a high-scoring match could be likely.

ALSO READ | IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings head to head record, trivia, stats and squads

Here's everything you need to know about the pitch report, weather and probable playing XI:

Pitch report:

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings clash is scheduled to take place at the Dubai International Stadium, which is quite sluggish and tens to get slow as the match progresses. In IPL, the average first innings score at this venue is 144 but when the overall T20 average is considered, the first innings score is 155.

At the Dubai International Stadium, a total of 93 T20 matches have been played. On 54 occasions, teams batting second have won the matches.

Weather:

The temperature in Dubai will be 40 degrees Celsius during the daytime, which is expected to dip bring the dew factor in the game.

Probable XI:

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar