IPL 2021, MI vs KKR, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

Match 34 of the IPL 2021 edition will see the defending champions Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). After a defeat in the first game of the second and final leg, the five-time champions MI will be eager to get back to winning ways and will be upbeat going into the contest as they face their favourite opposition in KKR.

For the unversed, Eoin Morgan-led KKR have won only a solitary match game versus MI in the last 6 years. On the other hand, MI franchise have won 11 in the same time frame. However, things won't be that easy for MI as KKR looked at their very best in their previous encounter, versus Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) where they won by 8 wickets with 10 overs to spare.

In the points table, MI are in the top four with 4 wins and equal number of defeats. However, KKR are desperate to enter the top-four, and currently occupy the sixth position, with 3 wins from 8 games.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between PBKS vs RCB will be available on Hotstar.