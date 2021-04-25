IPL 2021: Chetan Sakariya is 'prepared for the big stage', says Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson commended freshman left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya for his reliable exhibitions. He proposed Sakariya was 'prepared for the big stage' after the pacer assisted his team with their second success in the Indian Premier League.

Playing their fifth match of the season, Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Chetan Sakariya arose as one of the stars of the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Along these lines, he was picked by the Rajasthan Royals and has been picked to play every match up until now.

Bowling mainly in the powerplays and the death overs, the 23-year-old has seven wickets to his name this season, at an average of 23.71 and an economy of 8.3 an over, on tranquil Wankhede tracks.

On Saturday, he excused Nitish Rana and went for 31 runs in his four overs. Calling him one of the positives for the Rajasthan side, Sanju Samson said:

“Chetan Sakariya a very different kind of a person and a chilled-out person. It’s a very positive thing for Rajasthan Royals. He’s ready to play this tournament and big matches. Hopefully, he’ll win more matches for us in the future.”

Sanju Samson likewise commended the bowling unit for reliably performing admirably in the last couple of matches, regardless of missing Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes.

“Our bowlers have been doing really well for the last 4-5 matches – the youngsters as well as the seniors. There are many options for me to juggle around. Really enjoy captaining them,” Sanju Samson said in the post-match presentation.





