IPL 2021: Ajit Agarkar criticises Chennai pitch used in Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings match

Ajit Agarkar has vigorously censured the pitches utilized in Chennai for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The former India pacer marked the wicket for Friday's match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings as 'ordinary' since it didn't uphold the lively scoring of runs.

Mumbai Indians' renowned batting line-up could set up only 131 runs against Punjab Kings. Accordingly, the Punjab Kings batted forcefully and chased the total with nine wickets to spare.

In spite of the fact that the Chennai pitch has likewise seen more than 200 runs scored in an innings this season, the wickets have typically been languid and turn agreeable, making it hard for most batsmen to hit through the line.

Ajit Agarkar conceded that it is hard to keep up high-scoring pitches in the midst of Chennai's warmth and IPL 2021's firmly stuffed schedule.

"You've got to sympathize with the groundsmen because the games are coming thick and fast but we have consistently seen these sort of pitches which have progressively gotten worse. This is in a way understandable because of the heat in Chennai and the very little time to prepare the wickets. But today was a tough pitch. I mean, it was a pretty ordinary wicket," Ajit Agarkar told ESPNCricinfo.

He also added that the pitches utilised IPL 2021 ought to, at any rate, see scores of 150-160 being made by the teams batting first.

"Anything other than 130 that they [Punjab Kings] had to get, they would have had to take some chances a little bit earlier and that's where teams chasing can get into trouble. I have no problem in seeing difficult pitches, you know being a former bowler, but you want to see pitches where you can get 150-160 with teams being able to chase that. If you get 160 on this pitch, I don't think a team will be able to chase that no matter what," added Ajit Agarkar.

