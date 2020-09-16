IPL 2020: 'The way I am hitting the ball...' - Hardik Pandya upbeat about his form

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya has warned other teams of his blistering form ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, scheduled to start from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Hardik hasn’t played international cricket for long now after suffering a back injury which required surgery. However, Hardik would like to make an instant impact when he takes to the field for four-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians.

Hardik was supposed to come back to the Indian team in the series against South Africa in March. However, after the first washed out match, the series was postponed due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The flamboyant all-rounder, ahead of their IPL 2020 season opener against Chennai Super Kings, said that injuries will always be a part of his life but it has taught him to value his fitness more while putting extra yards during training.

“In my life, I have realised one thing that injuries would be with me. No one wants to get injured but I accept the fact that what I do, injuries will be a part,” Hardik said in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians.

“Injuries have always kept me going, always kept me motivated, actually taught me how much I have to put hard yards and the hard work has always increased, never decreased.

“I have always felt that if you go one step ahead in your fitness, there are many more magical moments in your life waiting,” the cricketer said.

Hardik was in sensational form when he played in DY Patil T20 earlier this year and was hitting the ball for fun. The 26-year-old said he is top shape physically and mentally while adding he wants to make a strong comeback in the T20 tournament.

"The way I am hitting the ball right now, the shape and mental space I am in, it is just a matter of time that I go and spend some time on the ground and I think things will come out pretty well.

“IPL is something I have really enjoyed and I would like to make a comeback very strong, just looking forward to it,” Pandya said.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with three-time champions Chennai Super Kings in the season opener in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.