IPL 2020: Tewatia rises to occasion as Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 5 wickets

Tewatia and Parag's partnership saves the day for Royals as Rajasthan beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets in the 26th match of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and chose to bat first. The opening pair of Bairstow and Warner were off to a steady start. However, in the fifth over, Bairstow got out to a spectacular catch by Samson. But the 73-run partnership Manish Pandey and David Warner helped SRH to get back into the game. Williamson and Garg's hitting in the final overs powered SRH to 158 by the end of 20 overs.

Rajasthan were off to a woeful start yet again. They were reduced to 78-5 in 12 overs. However, the partnership between Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia brought the Royals back in-game. Rajasthan won the game with one ball to spare. Tewatia smashed 45 runs off 28 balls (4 x fours, 2 x sixes) and Parag smashed 42 runs off 26 balls (2 x fours, sixes). Smith, Samson, and Buttler disappointed, whereas newbie Ben Stokes did not contribute much with the bat and ball.

With this win, Rajasthan managed to climb one step in the points table pushing the Chennai Super Kings to the seventh position. SRH stay on fifth despite the loss.