BCCI announces squads for Women's T20 Challenge - Here are full teams

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday named the squads for the Women’s T20 Challenge, set to take place in November in the United Arab Emirates. Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur were named skippers of Trailblazers, Velocity and Supernovas, respectively with some big overseas names joining their squads.

The four-match Women’s T20 Challenge will be held in the UAE from November 4 to 9. The likes of Jemimah Rodrigues (Supernovas), Deepti Sharma (Trailblazers) and Veda Krishnamurthy (Velocity) were named as vice-captains.

For Supernovas, the likes of Sri Lankan all-rounder Chamari Atapattu, Shashikala Siriwardene, West Indies’ Shakera Selman and South Africa’s Ayabonga Khaka have been named as four overseas players in a squad that will also feature Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia among others.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: KKR's Sunil Narine reported for suspected illegal bowling action during match against KXIP

For Mandhana-led Trailblazers, Bangladesh’s Salma Khatun, England’s Sophie Ecclestone, West Indies’ Deandra Dottin and Thailand’s Natthakan Chantam will feature.

For Mithali Raj-led Velocity, England’s star all-rounder Danielle Wyatt, New Zealand’s Leigh Kasperek, South Africa’s Sune Luus and Bangladesh’s Jahanara Alam have been named.

However, Australian players won’t be seen playing in the much-awaited Women’s T20 Challenge due to the Women’s Big Bash League, set to start from October 25.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Sehwag slams KXIP star and questions franchise for going after him

Women's T20 Challenge Squads:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues (Vice-captain), Chamari Athapaththu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (WK), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Deepti Sharma (Vice-captain), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D. Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam

Velocity: Mithali Raj (Captain), Veda Krishnamurthy (Vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (WK), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam, M. Anagha.

