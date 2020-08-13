IPL 2020: MS Dhoni undergoes COVID-19 test, report expected today

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is set to commence from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the preparations for the cash-rich tournament have started in full flow. While the BCCI has received all the necessary clearance from Indian government, the teams are gearing up to fly to the UAE after August 20.

Before jetting off to the UAE, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will gather at the MA Chidambaram Stadium with players set to arrive in Chennai by August 15. CSK skipper MS Dhoni got tested for COVID-19 ahead of their IPL 2020 camp as he underwent a test on Wednesday and the report is expected to be out by Thursday afternoon.

As per reports, Dhoni’s sample was taken by the micro praxis lab at Guru Nanak hospital from his farmhouse in Ranchi. Apart from Dhoni, CSK player Monu Kumar Singh also gave his sample.

Earlier, CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan had confirmed to WION that the entire team will be flying to the UAE on August 21.

“The entire team will be flying to the UAE on August 21 and all the arrangements related to it have been made,” Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Vishwanathan told WION on Tuesday while adding that the team will put base in "Dubai".

“Dhoni, Raina and every other Indian player from the squad will reach Chennai by August 15 and after that we will have a small camp to get everyone on the same page,” Vishwanathan added.

Meanwhile, Dhoni will be back on the cricket field after playing his last professional match in the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand.





