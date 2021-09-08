Inzamam-ul-Haq lavishes huge praise on Virat Kohli after Oval Test, says 'his body language is reflected in Team India'

Virat Kohli-led India are on a high following their emphatic 157-run win over England in the fourth and penultimate Test, at The Oval, London. With the victory, India have taken an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five Tests and will go for a series win in the fifth and final Test, which gets underway from September 10 (Friday) at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Kohli & Co. were put in a tough spot throughout the fourth Test but triumphed against all odds to emerge on top. Being asked to bat first, India were all-out for 191 and later gave away a handy 99-run lead to England. However, India rose to the challenge in the second essay with Rohit Sharma's 127 and fifties from Cheteshwar Pujara (61), Shardul Thakur (60) and valuable knocks from KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to setup a mammoth and challenging 368-run target for the hosts.

On Day 5, all three results were possible with England resuming from 77 for no loss. From 100/0, to 141-2, Joe Root & Co. were bundled out for 210 in 92.2 overs as Jasprit Bumrah's reverse swing, Ravindra Jadeja-Shardul Thakur's key scalps and Umesh Yadav's 3-fer took India to an inspiring win.

Over the years, India have won as many as 8 Tests overseas (i.e. in SENA countries) and have won hearts overall with their aggressive style of play. Inzamam-ul-Haq, Pakistan's former captain and chief selector, has thus lauded Kohli for his aggressive and in-your-face leadership, which he believes now runs in the team.

"The way India are playing, especially overseas, credit should be given to the team. They were all out for 191 in the first innings and then the way they played in the next four days, for that the credit should be given to the team," Inzamam said on his Youtube channel.

"When a team wins a game after being the underdogs at one stage, the captain has a huge hand in that. Virat Kohli managed his team brilliantly. He has a mix of youngsters and experienced players, but he managed them all really well (at the Oval). He was not demoralised at any moment of time in this Test, even after being bowled out 191. The captain's body language is reflected in the team," he further said.

India will like to win the five Tests in England. After the WTC final loss, it will be a nice way to end the United Kingdom tour on a memorable note.