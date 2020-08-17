Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Europa League Live Streaming: When and where to watch INT vs SHA Photograph:( AFP )
With Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk set to lock horns in Europa League semi-final, let us take a look at live streaming and telecast details.
Inter and Shakhtar Donetsk are set to lock horns in the UEFA Europa League semi-final at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Germany with all eyes on the summit clash where the winner of the match will be facing Spanish club Sevilla.
Both Inter and Shakhtar have had a dream run in the Europa League and just a couple of steps away from the coveted trophy. Inter have lost just one of their last 16 competitive matches and head into tie as firm favourites. Moreover, they are yet to concede a goal in Europa League since the restart.
However, Shakhtar, time and time again, have proved their resilience and their last two goals in the Europa League have come after the 85-minute mark. Nonetheless, the match promises to be a cracker of a contest.
The Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Europa League match will begin at 12:30 AM IST on August 18.
The Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Europa League match match will be held at Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany.
The Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Europa League match will have a live telecast on Ten 1/HD and Ten 2/HD.
The live streaming of Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Europa League match will be available on Sony’s streaming platform.