Inter Miami midfielder Jordi Alba confirms Spain retirement, ends illustrious international career
Story highlights
Jordi Alba won 93 caps for the national side scoring nine goals, having made his debut for Spain in 2011 when he was playing for Valencia before transferring to Barcelona. He was part of Spain’s golden generation where they won two Euros’ and a FIFA World Cup in 2010. However, he missed out on the 2010 World Cup having been left out by then boss Vicente del Bosque.
Jordi Alba won 93 caps for the national side scoring nine goals, having made his debut for Spain in 2011 when he was playing for Valencia before transferring to Barcelona. He was part of Spain’s golden generation where they won two Euros’ and a FIFA World Cup in 2010. However, he missed out on the 2010 World Cup having been left out by then boss Vicente del Bosque.
Inter Miami midfielder Jordi Alba has called time on his international career as he hangs his boot for Spain. After days of speculations, the news was confirmed by the 34-year-old on Friday, September 1 as he waved goodbye to a successful playing career with the La Roja. Alba famously scored in the final of the Euro 2012 when Spain retained their European crown and also won the Nations League in 2022.
Alba hangs boots
"From the Spanish Football Federation, we have eternal gratitude for this brilliant path, thank you, Jordi," wrote the RFEF in a statement.
trending now
At the time of retirement, Alba won 93 caps for the national side scoring nine goals. He made his debut for Spain in 2011 when he was playing for Valencia before transferring to Barcelona. He was part of Spain’s golden generation where they won two Euros’ and a FIFA World Cup in 2010. However, he missed out on the 2010 World Cup having been left out by then boss Vicente del Bosque.
More to Follow...