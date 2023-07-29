Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham open to Manchester United involvement but feels Glazers must leave for good

Inter Miami co-owner and England legend David Beckham admits involvement with Manchester United in any capacity in future would mean the 'world to him' but added the owners - the Glazer must leave for good as this is what fans want.

An Old Trafford veteran expressed his thoughts on the ever-going Manchester United takeover saga (ongoing since November last year), with Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe being frontrunners.

Speaking with The Athletic in an exclusive chat, Beckham said losing fans is the worst that could happen to a club. Especially with a club like Manchester United, where fans are valued a lot, if something of this sort happens, it would be hard to get them back.

"Once you lose the fans, especially at a club like Manchester United, it's hard to get them back.

"Obviously, they (the Glazers) have achieved a lot, and financially, the fact we're even talking about the numbers of what Manchester United will sell for shows the success they've had. But there needs to be change. We've all seen that, we all know that," Beckham said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Ten Hag came as a breather for United

While the current Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag faced severe criticism over Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer saga late last year, with him at the helm, he looks like the right man for the job, something Beckham also believes.

Six-time Premier League winner with the Red Devils, Beckham also addressed the issue at hand - United's fall since Sir Alex Ferguson's reign ended.

"It hasn't been the greatest of times for Manchester United, on the field or off the field," Beckham said. "Seeing [head coach] Erik ten Hag come in is a breath of fresh air. He has had some tough decisions to make, but he has done it in the most elegant way and in a way where he has got the fans on his side.

"Off the field, as a fan and ex-player, I just want [the takeover] resolved. There has to be a decision. Whoever is running your club, you want them to be passionate, be involved, make the right decisions, bring in the right players and invest in the club," Beckham added.

Manchester United glory with motivated squad

Manchester United hasn't been at its best for a long time. With the inclusion of new faces, including England and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, the Red Devils are likely to put behind their past performances and vow for glory in the upcoming season.

The addition of André Onana as the new goalkeeper will also lift their hopes of tasting success in the Premier League and other domestic competitions.