INDvsSA: When and where to watch India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match - IST time and streaming details

India and South Africa will square off with each other in the second and penultimate ODI on Friday (January 21). After losing the three-match ODI series opener convincingly, KL Rahul-led India will feel the pressure as they have only a day to regroup and keep the series alive.

Talking about the first ODI, Temba Bavuma-led Proteas won the toss and opted to bat first. Despite the hosts being reduced to 68-3, Bavuma's 110 and Rassie van der Dussen's 129 not out propelled SA to a daunting 296-4 in 50 overs. Bavuma-Rassie's 204-run fourth-wicket stand took the game away from the visitors despite being on the back foot at the start.

In the run-chase, Rahul & Co. rode on an impressive 98-run second-wicket stand between Virat Kohli (51) and Shikhar Dhawan (79). However, the duo's dismissals brought the home side back into the contest as the middle and lower order failed to put up a fight from thereon. Shardul Thakur's 50 not out ensured India played their full quota of overs, to end at 265-8.

For the second and penultimate ODI, India will ring in a few changes in the line-up. Suryakumar Yadav or Ruturaj Gaikwad might get a look-in whereas Deepak Chahar can be considered to bolster the pace department.

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is South Africa vs India 2nd ODI match taking place?

South Africa vs India 2nd ODI is scheduled to take place on January 21, 2022.

Where is South Africa vs India 2nd ODI taking place?

South Africa vs India 2nd ODI will take place at the Boland Park, Paarl in South Africa.

At what time South Africa vs India 2nd ODI taking place?

South Africa vs India 2nd ODI will kick off at 2:00pm (IST).

How to watch South Africa vs India 2nd ODI live on TV?

South Africa vs India 2nd ODI will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch South Africa vs India 2nd ODI live streaming?

South Africa vs India 2nd ODI will be available to watch online/streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App and the website.