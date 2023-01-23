Indonesia Masters Badminton 2023: Date, Time, venue, Draws, Schedule, Live, Prize Money, Indian fixtures

Indonesia Masters Badminton 2023: As the ongoing India Open 2023 is about to culminate as the tournament is in its final phase, the next badminton tournament of the year 2023 will be held in Indonesia. The Indonesia Masters 2023 which is officially known as Daihatsu Indonesia Masters 2023 will begin on Tuesday, 24 January and will reach its finals on 29 January. The tournament will take place at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta, Indonesia. This is the third tournament of the 2023 BWF World Tour and is part of the Indonesia Masters championships which have been held since 2010. The tournament is organised by the Badminton Association of Indonesia with a sanction from the BWF. As India Open 2023 was held in the Super 750 category, likewise Indonesia Masters is held in the Super 500 category.

As for the 2023-26 cycle, the Super 500 level welcomes host cities from three new continents with tournaments in Australia, Canada, and Finland, joining tournaments in Hong Kong, China, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and an additional new host in Japan. The Japan Open has been added to this level to take place from 2023 onwards as a brand-new competition. That expands the Super 500 to 9 events.

Where will Indonesia Masters Badminton 2023 be held?

India open 2023 will take place in Jakarta from 24 January to 29 January.

What Time will Indonesia Masters Badminton 2023 begin? Time

Indonesia Masters 2023 will begin at 10:00 AM IST

What are the venues for Indonesia Masters Badminton 2023? – Venue

Indonesia Masters Badminton will be played at Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta, Indonesia.

How to watch the Indonesia Masters Badminton live?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the 2023 Indonesia Masters Badminton on EuroSport India. Fans can also watch Indonesia Masters 2023 live streaming on BWF's official YouTube channel.

Indonesia Masters Badminton Point distribution

Below is the point distribution table for each phase of the tournament based on the BWF points system for the BWF World Tour Super 500 event.

Winner Runner-up 3/4 5/8 9/16 17/32 9,200 7,800 6,420 5,040 3,600 2,220

Indonesia Masters 2023 Prize pool

The total prize money is $420,000 with the distribution of the prize money in accordance with BWF regulations.

Event Winner Finalist Semi-finals Quarter-finals Last 16 Singles $31,500 $15,960 $6,090 $2,520 $1,470 Doubles $33,180 $15,960 $5,880 $3,045 $1,575

Defending champions in the Indonesia Masters Badminton 2023

Men’s singles – Viktor Axelsen



Women’s singles – Chen Yu Fei



Men’s doubles – Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian



Women’s doubles – Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan



Mixed doubles- Zheng Si Wei and Huang Ya Qiong

Indonesia Masters Badminton 2023 full schedule

Qualification and First Round: Tuesday, 24 January and Wednesday, 25 January

Second Round: Thursday, 26 January

Quarterfinals: Friday, 27 January

Semifinals: Saturday, 28 January

Finals: Sunday, 29 January

Indonesia Masters 2023 Badminton Top Seeds:

Men's Singles:

(Denmark) Viktor Axelsen (Withdrew)

(Malaysia) Lee Zii Jia

(Singapore) Loh Kean Yew

(Indonesia) Jonatan Christie

(Indonesia) Anthony Sinisuka Ginting

(Taiwan) Chou Tien-Chen

(India) Lakshya Sen

(India) Prannoy H. S.

Women's Singles:

(Japan) Akane Yamaguchi

(China) Chen Yufei (Withdrew)

(South Korea) An Se-young

(China) He Bingjiao

(Thailand) Ratchanok Intanon

(China) Wang Zhiyi

(Spain) Carolina Marín

(China) Han Yue

Men's Doubles:

(Indonesia) Fajar Alfian / Muhammad Rian Ardianto

(Japan) Takuro Hoki / Yugo Kobayashi

(Indonesia) Mohammad Ahsan / Hendra Setiawan

(Malaysia) Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi Yik

(China) Liu Yuchen / Ou Xuanyi

(Denmark) Kim Astrup / Anders Skaarup Rasmussen

(Malaysia) Goh Sze Fei / Nur Izzuddin (Withdrew)

(South Korea) Choi Sol-gyu / Kim Won-ho

Women's Doubles:

(Japan) Nami Matsuyama / Chiharu Shida

(South Korea) Jeong Na-eun / Kim Hye-jeong

(South Korea) Kim So-yeong / Kong Hee-yong

(Thailand) Jongkolphan Kititharakul / Rawinda Prajongjai

(Japan) Mayu Matsumoto / Wakana Nagahara (Withdrew)

(Malaysia) Pearly Tan / Thinaah Muralitharan

(Indonesia) Apriyani Rahayu / Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti

(Bulgaria) Gabriela Stoeva / Stefani Stoeva

Mixed Doubles: