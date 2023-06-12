India’s tour of West Indies 2023: CWI announce full schedule, Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar in line for Test call-ups

Cricket West Indies (CWI), on Monday, announced the full schedule of India’s tour of the West Indies in July-August. India will play two Tests, which falls under the next World Test Championship (WTC) Cycle, three ODIs and five T20Is (in the same order) – starting July 12 till August 13. Meanwhile, latest reports suggest the selection committee wants to bring new faces into the Test side, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mukesh Kumar being considered for a Test call-up.

Following the World Test Championship Final at the Oval in London, which India lost by 209 runs, the West Indies tour is next in line as Men in Blue gears up for the home World Cup later this year.

As per the schedule, Windsor Park in Dominica will host the first Test from July 12-16, while the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad will play host to the second game from July 20-24 – which would also be the 100th Test between West Indies and India.

While the first two ODIs will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 27 and 29, respectively, the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad will be the venue for the third ODI on August 1. From August 3 to 13, all five T20Is will take place, with two happening in Guyana and Florida (the USA) and one in Trinidad.

Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar in line for Test call-ups

Following the bashing at the hands of Australia, the selectors are keen on bringing the much-needed change in the Test side, with the inclusion of uncapped youngsters being the first step towards it. As per a report in the PTI, the selection committee wishes to include batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and seamer Mukesh Kumar for the two Tests, replacing Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav in the line-up.