India’s tour of West Indies 2023: CWI announce full schedule, Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar in line for Test call-ups
As per the schedule, Windsor Park in Dominica will host the first Test from July 12-16, while the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad will play host to the second game from July 20-24 – which would also be the 100th Test between West Indies and India.
Cricket West Indies (CWI), on Monday, announced the full schedule of India’s tour of the West Indies in July-August. India will play two Tests, which falls under the next World Test Championship (WTC) Cycle, three ODIs and five T20Is (in the same order) – starting July 12 till August 13. Meanwhile, latest reports suggest the selection committee wants to bring new faces into the Test side, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mukesh Kumar being considered for a Test call-up.
Following the World Test Championship Final at the Oval in London, which India lost by 209 runs, the West Indies tour is next in line as Men in Blue gears up for the home World Cup later this year.
While the first two ODIs will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 27 and 29, respectively, the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad will be the venue for the third ODI on August 1. From August 3 to 13, all five T20Is will take place, with two happening in Guyana and Florida (the USA) and one in Trinidad.
Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar in line for Test call-ups
Following the bashing at the hands of Australia, the selectors are keen on bringing the much-needed change in the Test side, with the inclusion of uncapped youngsters being the first step towards it. As per a report in the PTI, the selection committee wishes to include batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and seamer Mukesh Kumar for the two Tests, replacing Cheteshwar Pujara and Umesh Yadav in the line-up.
With Ajinkya Rahane doing well in the one-off Test against the Aussies, he could retain his spot in the middle-order, the selectors might push for Ishan Kishan to make his Test debut in the Caribbean Islands.
Meanwhile, Jaiswal is also on the radar for the T20I call-up alongside Rinku Singh, who made headlines in this year’s IPL with his stunning performances.
Here is the schedule of India’s tour of the West Indies –
Tests
- 1st Test – July 12-16 – Dominica
- 2nd Test – July 20-24 – Trinidad
ODIs
- 1st ODI – July 27 – Barbados
- 2nd ODI – July 29 – Barbados
- 3rd ODI – August 1 – Trinidad
T20Is
- 1st T20I – August 3 – Trinidad
- 2nd T20I – August 6 – Guyana
- 3rd T20I – August 8 – Guyana
- 4th T20I – August 12 – Florida (USA)
- 5th T20I – August 13 – Florida (USA)
