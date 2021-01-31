India's Ranji Trophy cancelled for the first time in 87 years due to curtailed domestic season

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jan 31, 2021, 01.27 PM(IST)

The world's richest cricket body currently operates as a private entity under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act. Photograph:( Zee News Network )

Shah wrote to the various state associations on Friday announcing this, adding that "this has been decided after having received your [state associations'] feedback". 

India's biggest domestic tournament, the Ranji Trophy will not be hosted this season for the first time its inaugural season of 1934-35, as per an official statement released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s secretary Jay Shah. 

He also pointed out that "it has been difficult to plan the cricket calendar on account of the precautions that are necessary for the safe conduct of the games," Shah wrote: "… it was extremely important for us to ensure that women's cricket takes place and I am extremely happy to inform you that we are going to conduct the Senior Women's One-day tournament simultaneously with the Vijay Hazare Trophy [men's 50-over tournament] and follow it up with Vinoo Mankad Trophy Under-19."

Jay Shah further wrote that the details regarding this tournament will be communicated to all the state associations shortly. 

Ranji Trophy's cancellation will come has a major set back for over 800 domestic cricketers who will miss out on an IPL contract in 2021. 

Indian Cricketers' Association president, Ashok Malhotra, said: “From the point of view of livelihood, Ranji Trophy is very important. I am hopeful BCCI devises some compensation package for the players. But in terms of organising a four-day tournament in a bio-bubble, I think it would have been too long a time for the players and all concerned. It becomes very challenging mentally."

