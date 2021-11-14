India's Ben Stokes? KKR star says he wants to become like England all-rounder and contribute in all formats

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) staged a remarkable turnaround in the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as they qualified for the playoffs despite having managed only two wins in their first seven matches of the Indian leg of the tournament. KKR won five of their seven matches in the UAE leg and finished four before entering the final by winning the Eliminator and the second Qualifier.

Though they ended up on the losing side in the final with Chennai Super Kings lifting their fourth IPL title, KKR had the campaign to remember. Uncapped Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer was one of the revelations for KKR in the second leg of IPL 2021 and played an instrumental role in their resurgence.

Iyer, who has earned his maiden India call-up for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, takes inspiration from England superstar Ben Stokes and wants to become like him for Team India. The all-rounder said he would like to be an all-format player like Stokes for the Indian team.

"What Ben Stokes does for England or any other team he plays for, that is quite inspiring. He is a match-winner in every format. He contributes in all three departments equally and he is such a big asset for the team," Iyer told Sports Yaari.

"Watching him play I feel like this is something that I really want to become... Contribute in every format and in every position, take wickets with the ball and become a safe slip fielder like Stokes. Which team wouldn't want a player like Stokes? I am inspired by Ben Stokes," he added.

In what was a memorable debut campaign for the batting all-rounder in the IPL, the swashbuckling left-hander scored 370 runs and picked up 3 wickets in ten matches for his team. He was one of the stand out performers for KKR in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 and was rewarded for his exploits by the Indian selectors.

India will kick start their three-match T20I series against New Zealand from Noveber 17 and Iyer will be hoping to make his debut for the national team against the Black Caps.

