Indian Super Cup 2023: When & where to watch live-streaming of Hero Super Cup matches on mobile, laptop

Indian Super Cup 2023: The 2023 Indian Super Cup, also known as the Hero Cup will be the 3rd edition of the Super Cup and the 41st season of the national knockout competition for football clubs in India. The tournament will start on April 8, 2023, with its qualifiers taking from April 3 o April 6 at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium in Kerala. The group stage will run from April 8 to April 19, the semi-finals will be held on April 21-22, and the final is scheduled for April 25.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the creation of the Super Cup in 2008 as a replacement for the Federation Cup. The tournament has been held twice since then, following which it remained suspended from 2020 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The India Super Cup is organised by the AIFF and this season will see a total of 16 teams will participate in the tournament in a single round-robin format. The competition will be held in the MS Corporation Stadium and Payyanad Stadium in Kerala. The defending champion for this year is FC Goa which will aim to successfully defend its championship.

Indian Super Cup 2023: Groups

Group A: Kerala Blasters FC, Bengaluru FC, RoundGlass Punjab FC, and winner of Qualifier 1

Group B: Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC, East Bengal FC, and winner of Qualifier 3

Group C: FC Goa, Mohun Bagan Super Giants, Jamshedpur FC, and winner of Qualifier 2

Group D: Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast United FC, and winner of Qualifier 4

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming matches:

When is India Super Cup 2023 starting?- Date

The Indian Super Cup 2023 will be starting on April 8.

Where will the India Super Cup 2023 be held?- Venue

All the matches of the India Super Cup 2023 will be held in MS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode and Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri both in Kerala.

Where to watch the Indian Super Cup 2023 live in India on TV?

The live telecast of Super Cup 2023 can be seen on Sony Sports TV channels.

How to live-stream the Indian Super Cup 2023 on mobile, laptop?

The live streaming of Super Cup 2023 will be available on the Fancode app and official website.

