Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of IPL 2023 - Report

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 because of the back injury he sustained in last August, according to ESPNCricinfo. Bumrah did try to make a comeback a couple of times but the injury, for which he's undergoing a rehab in National Cricket Academy (NCA), kept getting serious.

The injury first made Bumrah miss the ICC T20 World Cup last year in which India crashed out in the semi-final after losing by 10 wickets against England. Now, Bumrah may also miss the World Test Championship (WTC) final to be played from June 7 in England, given if India qualify for that.

The medical staff from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) at the NCA is treating the pacer's case on very urgent basis and Bumrah has been given an option to undergo a surgery. A call on whether Bumrah would go for the surgery or not is expected to be taken soon by the BCCI after consulting the NCA and Bumrah both.

Bumrah's injury has also put on a shadow over his participation in the ICC ODI World Cup which is scheduled to be held in India in October-November.

Bumrah, due to the injury, first missed out on Asia Cup last year but after the injury wasn't thought to be serious, he was included in India's T20 WC. The pacer also played two matches against Australia in a T20I series on September 23 or 25 to prove his fitness.

The speedster, however, didn't feature in a match against touring South Africa and was taken to the NCA where his injury turned out to be bigger than assumed after the scans. This update, that he has stress-related lower-back injury, ruled him out of the T20 WC.

Bumrah then once again tried to comeback as he started to bowl by mid-December and was added to India's white-ball squad against Sri Lanka. In a practice drill, however, he didn't comfortable with the workloads and was subsequently ruled out of the ongoing Test series against Australia.

