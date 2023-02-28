IND vs AUS 3nd Test: Date, time, venue, scoreboard, squad details- All you need to know

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: The third Test match of the four–match series, Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 will be played between India and Australia from March 1 to March 5 in Indore. India thrashed Australia in the 1st Test match of the 4-match series after Ravichandran Ashwin blew away a panic-stricken Australia. And now after defeating Australia by six wickets in the second Test match, Team India would want to go full-blown in their pursuit of the WTC final in England. The men in blue will also look forward to confirming their seat in World Test Championship final, and they currently sit at number 2 in the overall world ranking. Nagpur, Dharamshala, Delhi and Ahmedabad have been chosen as the venues for the much-awaited four-Test series between India and Australia.

Scoreboard after IND vs. AUS 1st Test match:

Australia 1st Innings: 177

India 1st Innings: Rohit Sharma b Cummins 120 KL Rahul c&b Murphy 20 Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b Murphy 23 Cheteshwar Pujara c Boland b Murphy 7 Virat Kohli c Carey b Murphy 12 Suryakumar Yadav b Lyon 8 Ravindra Jadeja b Murphy 70 185 9 0 37.83 Srikar Bharat lbw b Murphy 8 Axar Patel b Cummins 84 Mohammed Shami c Carey b Murphy 37 Mohammed Siraj not out 1 Extras: (B-6, LB-1, NB-3) 10

Total: (All out in 139.3 overs)

Fall of wickets: 1-76, 2-118, 3-135, 4-151, 5-168, 6-229, 7-240, 8-328, 9-380, 10-400

Bowling: Pat Cummins 20.3-3-78-2, Scott Boland 17-4-34-0, Nathan Lyon 49-13-126-1, Todd Murphy 47-12-124-7, Marnus Labuschagne 5-0-24-0, Matt Renshaw 1-0-7-0.

Australia 2nd Innings: Usman Khawaja c Kohli b Ashwin 5 David Warner lbw b Ashwin 10 Marnus Labuschagne lbw b Jadeja 17 Steven Smith not out 25 Matt Renshaw lbw b Ashwin 2 Peter Handscomb lbw b Ashwin 6 Alex Carey lbw b Ashwin 10 Pat Cummins c Bharat b Jadeja 1 Todd Murphy c Sharma b Patel 2 Nathan Lyon b Mohammed Shami 8 Scott Boland lbw b Mohammed Shami 0 Extras: (LB-1, NB-4) 5

Total: (All out in 32.3 overs) 91

Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-26, 3-34, 4-42, 5-52, 6-64, 7-67, 8-75, 9-88, 10-91

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4.3-1-13-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 12-3-37-5, Mohammed Siraj 1-1-0-0, Ravindra Jadeja 12-3-34-2, Axar Patel 3-0-6-1.

IND vs AUS (India vs Australia) Test series full schedule

1st Test:

Date: Feb 09, Thu - Feb 13, Mona

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

2nd Test:

Date: Feb 17, Fri - Feb 21, Tue

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Time: 9:30 AM IST

3rd Test:

Date: Mar 01, Wed - Mar 05, Sun

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Time: 9:30 AM IST

4th Test:

Date: Mar 09, Thu - Mar 13, Mon

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 9:30 AM IST

How to watch India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd Test match live streaming/ TV broadcast

Star Sports Network has purchased the rights to broadcast all the matches of India vs Australia series live in India. The broadcast of the matches will be available across Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the IND vs AUS Test and ODI series will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test full squad

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Cheteshwar Pujara, Srikar Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav



Australia: Steven Smith (C), Alex Carey, Scott Boland, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Mitchell Starc, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Kuhnemann



When will India vs Australia's 3rd test match be played?

The third Test match will be played from March 1 to March 5, 2023.



Where will the third Test match between India and Australia be held?

India vs Australia 3rd test match will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.



When will the third Test match between India and Australia begin?

India vs Australia 3rd test match will begin at 9:30 a.m. IST.

