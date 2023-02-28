IND vs AUS 3nd Test: Date, time, venue, scoreboard, squad details- All you need to know
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: The third Test between hosts India and Australia is set to begin on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. Check all the details of the upcoming match series.
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: The third Test match of the four–match series, Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 will be played between India and Australia from March 1 to March 5 in Indore. India thrashed Australia in the 1st Test match of the 4-match series after Ravichandran Ashwin blew away a panic-stricken Australia. And now after defeating Australia by six wickets in the second Test match, Team India would want to go full-blown in their pursuit of the WTC final in England. The men in blue will also look forward to confirming their seat in World Test Championship final, and they currently sit at number 2 in the overall world ranking. Nagpur, Dharamshala, Delhi and Ahmedabad have been chosen as the venues for the much-awaited four-Test series between India and Australia.
Scoreboard after IND vs. AUS 1st Test match:
Australia 1st Innings: 177
India 1st Innings: Rohit Sharma b Cummins 120 KL Rahul c&b Murphy 20 Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b Murphy 23 Cheteshwar Pujara c Boland b Murphy 7 Virat Kohli c Carey b Murphy 12 Suryakumar Yadav b Lyon 8 Ravindra Jadeja b Murphy 70 185 9 0 37.83 Srikar Bharat lbw b Murphy 8 Axar Patel b Cummins 84 Mohammed Shami c Carey b Murphy 37 Mohammed Siraj not out 1 Extras: (B-6, LB-1, NB-3) 10
Total: (All out in 139.3 overs)
Fall of wickets: 1-76, 2-118, 3-135, 4-151, 5-168, 6-229, 7-240, 8-328, 9-380, 10-400
Bowling: Pat Cummins 20.3-3-78-2, Scott Boland 17-4-34-0, Nathan Lyon 49-13-126-1, Todd Murphy 47-12-124-7, Marnus Labuschagne 5-0-24-0, Matt Renshaw 1-0-7-0.
Australia 2nd Innings: Usman Khawaja c Kohli b Ashwin 5 David Warner lbw b Ashwin 10 Marnus Labuschagne lbw b Jadeja 17 Steven Smith not out 25 Matt Renshaw lbw b Ashwin 2 Peter Handscomb lbw b Ashwin 6 Alex Carey lbw b Ashwin 10 Pat Cummins c Bharat b Jadeja 1 Todd Murphy c Sharma b Patel 2 Nathan Lyon b Mohammed Shami 8 Scott Boland lbw b Mohammed Shami 0 Extras: (LB-1, NB-4) 5
Total: (All out in 32.3 overs) 91
Fall of wickets: 1-7, 2-26, 3-34, 4-42, 5-52, 6-64, 7-67, 8-75, 9-88, 10-91
Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4.3-1-13-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 12-3-37-5, Mohammed Siraj 1-1-0-0, Ravindra Jadeja 12-3-34-2, Axar Patel 3-0-6-1.
IND vs AUS (India vs Australia) Test series full schedule
1st Test:
Date: Feb 09, Thu - Feb 13, Mona
Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur
Time: 9:30 AM IST.
2nd Test:
Date: Feb 17, Fri - Feb 21, Tue
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Time: 9:30 AM IST
3rd Test:
Date: Mar 01, Wed - Mar 05, Sun
Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Time: 9:30 AM IST
4th Test:
Date: Mar 09, Thu - Mar 13, Mon
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Time: 9:30 AM IST
How to watch India vs Australia (IND vs AUS) 3rd Test match live streaming/ TV broadcast
Star Sports Network has purchased the rights to broadcast all the matches of India vs Australia series live in India. The broadcast of the matches will be available across Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the IND vs AUS Test and ODI series will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app in India.
IND vs AUS 3rd Test full squad
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Cheteshwar Pujara, Srikar Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav
Australia: Steven Smith (C), Alex Carey, Scott Boland, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Mitchell Starc, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Kuhnemann
When will India vs Australia's 3rd test match be played?
The third Test match will be played from March 1 to March 5, 2023.
Where will the third Test match between India and Australia be held?
India vs Australia 3rd test match will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.
When will the third Test match between India and Australia begin?
India vs Australia 3rd test match will begin at 9:30 a.m. IST.
Where can I watch the third Test match between India and Australia?
The third Test match between India and Australia will be broadcast live on DD Free Dish by DD Sports. The game will also broadcast live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The Star Sports Network will also carry the live broadcast.