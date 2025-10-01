/Abhishek Sharma accomplishes highest rating for T20I batters after Asia Cup heroics

Abhishek Sharma has done the unthinkable; the most-talked-about T20I batter has accomplished something even this format’s specialists have failed to achieve – the highest rating points for a T20I batter. The left-handed batter bagged 931 rating points during the Super Four match against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded 2025 Asia Cup game – the most by anyone ever. Although it dipped to 926 rating points following his Asia Cup final score, it remains higher than the second-best ever (919 by former England batter Dawid Malan in 2020).