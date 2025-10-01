/Abhishek Sharma accomplishes highest rating for T20I batters after Asia Cup heroics

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav earlier held the top post for the most rating points by an Indian (912 in 2022), with former T20I legend Virat Kohli also among the top five, with his best-ever ratings being 909 in 2014.
Abhishek Sharma has done the unthinkable; the most-talked-about T20I batter has accomplished something even this format’s specialists have failed to achieve – the highest rating points for a T20I batter. The left-handed batter bagged 931 rating points during the Super Four match against Sri Lanka in the recently concluded 2025 Asia Cup game – the most by anyone ever. Although it dipped to 926 rating points following his Asia Cup final score, it remains higher than the second-best ever (919 by former England batter Dawid Malan in 2020).
Meanwhile, England opener Phil Salt is second on the list with 844 ratings. Against South Africa in the recently concluded T20Is, Salt hammered his fourth T20I hundred, a magnificent unbeaten 141 against the Proteas in the second T20I at Manchester.
