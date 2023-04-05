Indian cricket legends MS Dhoni, Yuvraj, Mithali, Jhulan Goswami, Raina bag MCC life membership

Indian cricket legends MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and Suresh Raina received lifetime Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) membership on Wednesday (April 05). It is to be noted that the MCC named as many as 19 new Honorary Life Members with eight Test playing nations represented in the latest cohort. The London-based club, known to make the rules of the game, awards honorary life membership to some of the legends of the sport in men's as well as women's cricket.

Guy Lavender, Chief Executive & Secretary of MCC, stated, "We are thrilled to be able to announce our newest cohort of Honorary Life Members of MCC, as we prepare for the new international summer. The names that have been announced today are some of the greatest international players of modern times, and we are privileged to now count them as valued Members of our Club.

"We are also pleased to be able to announce two individuals who have been awarded this honour for their monumental contributions off the pitch."

Dhoni, Yuvraj and Raina are regarded as one of the best white-ball players for the senior men's team. The trio were part of India's 2011 ODI World Cup triumph whereas Dhoni and Yuvraj also played a key role in Men in Blue's 2007 T20 World Cup win. In 2013, Dhoni and Raina-starrer India won the 2013 Champions Trophy as well. All these wins came under Dhoni's captaincy.

Although Yuvi and Raina were known for their white-ball heroics, Dhoni also ended with 4,876 runs in Tests at an average of nearly 38, including a double ton. The trio are also known as IPL legends.

Meanwhile, Mithali and Jhulan are the pioneers of women's cricket in the country. While Mithali remains one of the top batters in women's cricket history, Jhulan made the ball talk during her illustrious career for the Women in Blue. Both were part of India's 2005 and 2017 ODI World Cup campaigns where the national side ended second. To date, Mithali is the leading run-getter in women's ODIs whereas Jhulan tops the list for most wickets in the format. Both retired from the game in 2022.