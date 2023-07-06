IND vs WI: West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers meets Team India; watch
Story highlights
The Board of Control of Cricket in India shared the video of Sir Garfield Sobers meeting with Indian players on social media.
Team India will play a two-match Test series against the West Indies from July 12. The first Test will be played in Dominica. Before the start of the Test series, the players of the Indian team met West Indies cricketing legend Sir Garfield Sobers. The Board of Control of Cricket in India shared the video of Sir Garfield Sobers meeting with Indian players on social media. In the video, Sir Garfield Sobers and his wife can be seen meeting Team India’s head coach Rahul Dravid, skipper Rohit Sharma, opener Shubhman Gill, and former skipper Virat Kohli.
Team India meets Sir Garfield Sobers
The Indian team is currently practicing in Barbados, where Sir Garfield Sobers along with his wife came to visit the Rohit Sharma-led squad. The BCCI captioned the video as "In Barbados and in the company of greatness! Team India meet one of the greatest of the game - Sir Garfield Sobers." First Indian captain Rohit Sharma met Sir Garfield Sobers followed by head coach Rahul Dravid. Dravid also introduced Shubman Gill to Sir Garfield Sobers.Later, Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also came and met the Caribbean legend.
Virat Kohli shook hands with Sir Garfield Sobers and both were seen having a good laugh together. Shardul Thakur and Ravichandran Ashwin are also seen talking to Sir Garfield Sobers.
In Barbados & in the company of greatness! 🫡 🫡#TeamIndia meet one of the greatest of the game - Sir Garfield Sobers 🙌 🙌#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/f2u1sbtRmP— BCCI (@BCCI) July 5, 2023
Legendary batsman Sir Garfield Sobers
Sir Garfield Sobers is counted among the legendary all-rounders in the history of the West Indies. He played 93 Tests and one ODI for the West Indies between 1954 and 1974. Sobers has 8,032 runs in 160 innings at an average of 57.78. He also scored 26 centuries and 30 half-centuries in Tests.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) also commemorates Sir Garfield Sobers' achievements through an award. The Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, considered as the one of the most prestigious awards in the field, is given annually to the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year. It was first awarded to Rahul Dravid in 2004. Former Australian cricketers Ricky Ponting and Mitchell Johnson and India star Virat Kohli have won the award twice. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was awarded the trophy this year.