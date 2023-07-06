IND vs WI: West Indies legend Sir Garfield Sobers meets Team India; watch

Team India will play a two-match Test series against the West Indies from July 12. The first Test will be played in Dominica. Before the start of the Test series, the players of the Indian team met West Indies cricketing legend Sir Garfield Sobers. The Board of Control of Cricket in India shared the video of Sir Garfield Sobers meeting with Indian players on social media. In the video, Sir Garfield Sobers and his wife can be seen meeting Team India’s head coach Rahul Dravid, skipper Rohit Sharma, opener Shubhman Gill, and former skipper Virat Kohli.

Team India meets Sir Garfield Sobers

The Indian team is currently practicing in Barbados, where Sir Garfield Sobers along with his wife came to visit the Rohit Sharma-led squad. The BCCI captioned the video as "In Barbados and in the company of greatness! Team India meet one of the greatest of the game - Sir Garfield Sobers." First Indian captain Rohit Sharma met Sir Garfield Sobers followed by head coach Rahul Dravid. Dravid also introduced Shubman Gill to Sir Garfield Sobers.Later, Test team vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane also came and met the Caribbean legend.