India vs Syria Live Streaming: When and where to watch the AFC Asian Cup match LIVE in India on mobile and TV?

India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup Live Streaming: The Indian Men's Football National Team will embark on their final Group B clash in the AFC Asina Cup against Syria on Tuesday (Jan 23) as the knockout qualification dangles in front of the Blue Tigers.

India suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Australia in the tournament opener. In the second match, they faced a humbling loss against Uzbekistan. They are without a single win on the points table.

However, there's still a chance that India can qualify for the Round of 16. Their victory against Syria can change the narrative and switch their fortunes. The team will look forward to their qualification as one of the top three.

Meanwhile, Syria might not have won their first two matches, but they gave tough competition to their opponents. They lost their first match to Australia by 0-1 and tied with Uzbekistan in their second.

India Team Coach Igor Stimac said the Blue Tigers will have a fully fit squad in the upcoming match. India and Syria have clashed six times before this. India has won three times, while Syrians have edged past on two occasions. One single fixture between the teams ended in a draw.

India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming details of India vs Syria, Group B, Round 3, AFC Asian Cup match.

When is India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2023-24?

India and Syria will clash at the AFC Asian Cup on Tuesday (Jan 23).

What time will the India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2023-24 start?

The India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2023-24 will begin at 05:00 pm IST.

Where is the India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2023-24?

Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, will host the India vs Syria match, AFC Asian Cup 2023-24.

Where can I watch the live telecast of India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2023-24?

Sport18 will telecast the India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup match live in India.

How to watch the India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2023-24 live in India?

JioCinema will broadcast the India vs Syria AFC Asian Cup live in India.