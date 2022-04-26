India vs SA: BCCI to do away with bio-bubbles and hard quarantine, senior players to be rested - Report

Team India have a hectic schedule in the calendar year. Soon after the completion of IPL 2022, the Indian senior men's team will soon gear up for a home series versus South Africa. Temba Bavuma-led Proteas will arrive in India for five T20Is, from June 09-June 19, as the bilateral series will be a preparation for both sides for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

As per reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is keen on doing away with bio-bubbles and also getting rid of hard quarantine for the South Africa home series. As per the board's senior official, bio-bubbles are taking a hard toll on cricketers and, hence, it is likely that the players will benefit with more freedom given to them this time around.

For the unversed, the bilateral series for India, prior to the ongoing IPL season, have all been played under bio-bubbles. In fact, even IPL 2022 is being conducted within the bio-bubble environment. Thus, this will be a welcome change for players if a change is implemented by the BCCI.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni told Umran Malik he is the future of Indian cricket, reveals SRH speedster's father

"If all goes well and things remain in control like it is right now, there will be no bio-bubbles and hard quarantine during the home series against South Africa," a senior BCCI official told the Press Trust of India

The official also indicated that some senior players are set to be rested for the SA series. "Then we are going to Ireland and England and there won't be any bio-bubble in those countries too. Some players have got periodic breaks but if you look at the bigger picture, living in bio-bubble one series after another and now two months of IPL is simply exhausting for the players," he added.

ALSO READ | 'He will have to displace Pant': Manjrekar explains why Dinesh Karthik might not get into India's playing XI

Some multi-format players such as captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja are expected to miss the SA series. Some of them will play only a few matches whereas some will be allowed to skip the entire series.

Following the SA series, India play two T20Is versus hosts Ireland and also play 1 Test, 3 T20Is, and 3 ODIs in England soon after. Thus, some key players are set to remain out of action in the SA T20Is to remain fresh with T20 World Cup in mind.