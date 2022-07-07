India vs New Zealand live streaming: When and where to watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2022 clash in India?

The Savita Punia-led Indian team will gear up for their third and penultimate group stage clash as they face high-flying New Zealand in Pool B encounter on Thursday (July 07). After securing back-to-back 1-1 draws versus England and China, respectively, the Women in Blue need to buckle up in order to seal a direct quarterfinal place in the FIH World Cup.

“New Zealand will be a tough team to play. They are very dangerous in their counter-attack and we will have to be ready for that, on the ball we have to play to our strengths,” chief coach Janneke Schopman stated ahead of India's third game in the showpiece event in Netherlands. They have their task cut out to return with full points against the Kiwis, who are leading Pool B followed by China.

Here is everything you need to know about India vs New Zealand, Hockey Women's World Cup match:

When will India vs New Zealand Hockey Women's World Cup clash commence?

The India vs New Zealand FIH Hockey World Cup match will start at 11 PM IST on Thursday (July 07).

Where will India vs New Zealand, Hockey Women's World Cup face-off take place?

The India vs New Zealand World Cup match will take place at the Wagener Hockey Stadium at Amstelveen, Netherlands.

ALSO READ | Vandana Katariya's goal helps India secure 1-1 draw vs China in FIH Women's Hockey World Cup

Where will India vs New Zealand Hockey Women's World Cup match be telecasted on TV in India?

The India vs New Zealand FIH Hockey Women's World Cup will be telecasted on Star Sports First and Star Sports First HD channels.

Where will India vs New Zealand Hockey Women's World Cup match be live streamed in the country?

The India vs New Zealand FIH Hockey Women's World Cup will be available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Indian squad

Goalkeepers: Savita Punia (c), Bichu Devi Kharibam;

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka (vc), Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita;

Midfielders: Nisha, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Neha, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Salima Tete;

Forwards: Vandana Katariya, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi

Replacement Players: Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Sangita Kumari