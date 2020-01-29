India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli becomes leading run-getter as Indian skipper in T20Is

Virat Kohli has yet again passed another cricketing great in terms of runs. This time the 31-year-old surpassed his fellow teammate and former skipper MS Dhoni. Virat Kohli is right now the leading run-getter as a captain in T20Is for India.

His 38 runs off 27 balls has now made him the leading run-getter in the shortest format as an Indian skipper. He has scored 1,126 runs in 35 T20Is.

He currently ranks third in the list of highest run-scorers as a T20I captain.

Kohli was 81 runs short of MS Dhoni's runs (1,112) in T20Is before the series began.

Faf Du Plessis leads the list with 1,273 runs in 40 T20Is.

Virat Kohli needs to score 68 runs to surpass Faf du Plessis and become the highest run-scorer as a T20I captain. After scoring 45 runs and 11 runs in the first and second matches respectively, he was just 25 runs shy from achieving this feat.

India has posed a competitive total of 179/5 in the first innings against the Kiwis in the Third T20I, in Seddon Park, Hamilton.

India would want to defend this total, to add another feather to Kohli's cap, as he will become the first Indian skipper to win the series in New Zealand.