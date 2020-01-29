New Zealand vs India, 3rd T20I: India eye first ever series win in New Zealand

New Zealand is set to face team India in the third T20I in Seddon Park, Hamilton. Kiwis have continued a poor home run they trail 0-2 in the five-match T20I series.

India's KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been key-player in both the victory. They are on top of the most runs scored list. KL Rahul is on top with 113 runs with a stunning average of 113.00, his strike rate is 146.75. He is followed by Shreyas Iyer who has scored 102 runs with an average of 102.00, his explosive batting in both the matches got him the highest strike rate in the series (164.52).

India have easily chased down the Black Caps in both the matches. India won the first T20I by six wickets in Eden Park, Auckland, they chased New Zealand's 203 in an over to spare.

In the second T20I, India chased a low total of 132 runs in just 17.3 overs. KL Rahul was declared the man of the match. Ravindra Jadeja had the best economy as a bowler.

New Zealand's record in Seddon Park is comparatively better than that of Eden Park. The Kiwis have lost just two of their 9 T20Is here. Tim Southee has referred the pitch in this ground as a 'typical white-ball pitch'.

Tim Southee sets the scene at Seddon Park ahead of the 3rd T20I against India tomorrow night.

Seddon Park is a high scoring venue, they defeated India exactly a year ago by four runs when the Men in Blue were chasing a high score of 212 runs. They have a chance to stop India. As they hope to win their first-ever T20I series win against the Kiwis in New Zealand.

The weather is expected to play a spoilsport in the third T20I. Hamilton is expected to receive showers during the day, however, at the moment the weather is just cloudy with chances of precipitation at just 47 per cent.

Chances of rain are predicted to reduce at the day goes by.

New Zealand is expected to play Scott Kuggeljein, who was benched in the first two games. He was seen in the nets and is raring to go. Mitchell Santner and Kuggeljein played key roles in last year's match in Seddon Park.

Probable XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Hamish Bennett/Blair Tickner/ Daryl Mitchell

After two comprehensive wins over New Zealand, India is expected to go on the field unchanged.

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Blair Tickner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell