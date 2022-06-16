India vs Ireland T20Is: 'He's most matured captain from younger lot' - Aakash Chopra on Hardik Pandya

On Wednesday evening (June 15), the BCCI selection committee announced a 17-member Team India squad for the forthcoming two T20Is versus Ireland, in Dublin. With regular captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and many other white-ball regulars to be in England to prepare for the one-off Test, Hardik Pandya has been named as the Indian captain for the Ireland series.

Hardik will, thus, get a chance to lead India for the first time ever. In IPL 2022, the talented all-rounder had led the debutants Gujarat Titans (GT) to their maiden championship and led with example with both bat and ball, ending with 487 runs and eight wickets (three of them coming in the final). Thus, a lot is expected from Hardik the captain, who will have Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his deputy for the Ireland tour.

After his appointment, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra reacted to the new development and lauded Hardik. "Rise and rise of Hardik Pandya. Even though he’s captained only one seasonI feel that he’s the most mature captain amongst the younger lot of contenders. Here’s wishing him all the very best for the first assignment for Team India," Chopra said exclusively on the Koo app.

While Hardik hasn't led India when compared to some other youngsters such as KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, he has operated in a much better wat than them during IPL 15. Hence, a lot is expected of him.

The Hardik-starrer Indian squad comprises several IPL stars such as Rahul Tripathi, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik whereas it also sees the return of Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson. Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel -- who are part of the ongoing home T20Is versus South Africa -- have also been retained.

India`s T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik