Hardik Pandya appointed Team India skipper for T20Is versus Ireland

BCCI on Wednesday appointed allrounder Hardik Pandya as the captain of the Indian cricket team for the T20I series against Ireland. Pandya, who led Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title, will captain India in absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma. The 35-year-old Sharma along with Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Md Shami, Rishabh Pant and others will be in England for the rescheduled 5th Test when another Indian squad will play T20Is in Ireland.



The 17-member squad for the series against Ireland, also have a place for Rahul Tripathi, who has done consistently well in IPL. Sanju Samson has also been recalled to the side after being neglected for the series against South Africa.



India will play two T20Is on June 26th and 28th in Dublin.

India`s T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik