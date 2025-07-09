India vs England Lord’s Test - Joe Root’s record and Shubman Gill’s milestone quest

The Test series between India and England is currently poised at 1-1, with both teams heading to Lord's for the third Test. The stakes will be higher at the Home of Cricket as the team that wins this Test will take a crucial lead in the five-match series. England had an epic victory in the first Test, chasing down 371 runs on the final day at Leeds, securing the win by five wickets. India, however, bounced back strongly in the second Test, recording a commanding 336-run victory, their largest ever in terms of runs.

Joe Root - A concern for India

Now, as the focus shifts to the Home of Cricket there’s one key stat that Indian pacers should keep an eye on. Former English captain, Joe Root has been phenomenal at Lord’s, scoring 2022 runs in 22 matches, the most by any batter at the venue. He averages around 54.64 and has scored seven centuries, the most by any batter at this iconic ground. Out of these seven centuries, five have been in matches that England went on to win. The pattern is clear: when Root scores a century, England often win. Interestingly, Root has scored an unbeaten century three times, but only once was it in a losing cause against India in 2021. For England to win at Lord’s, Root will need to score big again.

Lord's - The most successful venue for India

For India, Lord’s has been the most successful venue in England in terms of Test cricket. The visitors have won three out of the 19 Tests played , but they’ve also suffered 12 defeats and four draws. In the last three encounters, India have recorded two wins including the famous 2021 victory under the captaincy of Virat Kohli

Three records within the reach of Gill

Meanwhile, on personal records, Indian skipper Shubman Gill is on the verge of breaking an 88-year-old record. Gill is just 225 runs away from surpassing Don Bradman's record for the most runs as captain in a Test series. Bradman amassed 810 runs in five Tests in the 1936-37 Ashes. Gill is 225 runs away from reaching Bradman's mark.

Also, the Indian skipper is only 390 runs away from Bradman's another record: the most runs by any batter in a Test series. Bradman smashed 934 runs during the 1930 Ashes. Gill has accumulated 585 runs so far.