India vs England 3rd T20I Live Streaming: How and where to watch IND vs ENG match online?

India and England are set to play the third T20I of the five-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. The series is firmly poised at 1-1 after the end of the first two matches and both teams will look to take a lead in the series.

India, after losing the series opener, bounced back strong courtesy fine half-centuries from debutant Ishan Kishan and skipper Virat Kohli. However, with the match set to be played on a black-soil pitch, spinners are likely to come into play.

It would be interesting to see whether Indian opener Rohit Sharma gets a chance to feature in the match after being rested in the first two T20Is. KL Rahul getting dismissed for 1 and 0 is a concern for the Men in Blue but they are likely to give Rahul another match.

Whereas for England, Moeen Ali might play the game with one of the seamers expected to be rested for the match.

All you need to know about India vs England 3rd T20I match in Ahmedabad:

When and where will India vs England 3rd T20I be played?

The third T20I of the five-match series between India and England will be played on March 16 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The match will be played behind closed doors.

What time will the third T20I match between India and England begin?

The third T20I between India and England will start at 7.00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the third T20I match between India and England live?

The third T20I match between India and England will broadcast on Star Sports network.

How can I watch the live streaming of the third T20I match between India and England?

The third T20I match between India and England will be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar app.

India vs England, T20I series - Full Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood