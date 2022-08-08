India vs Australia live streaming: When and where to watch CWG 2022 men's hockey final in India?

Manpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team will face Australia in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 edition final on Monday evening, in Birmingham. After winning three out of their four games and topping Pool B, India defeated South Africa -- 3-2 -- in the semi-finals and will now gear up to face six-time CWG gold medallist in the summit clash.

Thus, the Harmanpreet Singh-starrer Indian team are on the cusp of attaining gold versus the Aussies. The battle will be an intense affair and is expected to go down to the wire. The likes of Manpreet, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet, PR Sreejesh, etc. will look to lead the charge as the national side will aim for gold after a bronze medal win at Tokyo 2020.

Here is everything you need to know about India vs Australia, Men's Hockey CWG 2022 final match:

When will India vs Australia Men's Hockey CWG 2022 final kickoff?

The India vs Australia Men's Hockey CWG 2022 final match will start at 5:00 PM IST on Monday (August 08).

Where will India vs Australia Men's Hockey CWG 2022 final be played?

The India vs Australia Men's Hockey CWG 2022 final will be played at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre in Birmingham

Where will India vs Australia Men's Hockey CWG 2022 final be telecast on TV in India?

The India vs Australia Men's Hockey CWG 2022 final's telecast will be on Sony Ten and Sony network.

Where will India vs Australia Men's Hockey CWG 2022 final's live streaming take place in the country?

The India vs Australia Men's Hockey CWG 2022 final will be available for live streaming on Sony Liv.