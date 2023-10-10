ugc_banner

India vs Afghanistan live streaming: when and where to watch World Cup 2023 IND vs AFG live in your country

New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Oct 10, 2023, 10:23 PM IST

The India vs Afghanistan match is set to commence at 2 PM IST. The game is slated to take place at the Arun Jaitely Staium in Delhi.  Photograph:(Twitter)

India vs Afghanistan live streaming: In their previous matches, India got an impressive win over contenders and record champions Australia. On the other hand, Afghanistan was beaten by Bangladesh with a margin of six wickets.

India vs Afghanistan live streaming: India will lock horns with Afghanistan in their second match of ICC World Cup 2023 on (Wednesday) Oct 11. The India vs Afghanistan match is set to commence at 2 PM IST. The game is slated to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. 

In their previous matches, India got an impressive win over contenders and record champions Australia. On the other hand, Afghanistan was beaten by Bangladesh with a margin of six wickets.

Check how to watch IND vs AFG live-streaming for free in your country

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports 

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

IND vs AFG: India vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 live-streaming details:

Which TV channels will broadcast the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan?

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

When is the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan?- Date

The World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan will be played on October 11.

What time does the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan start?- Time

The ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan will start at 02:00 PM (IST).

Where is the ICC World Cup 2023 match between India vs Afghanistan being played?- Venue 

The World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan is being played at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi, India. 

IND vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Afghanistan Probable Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

IND vs AFG Squads

India Squads: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Afghanistan Squads: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Ikram Alikhil

(With inputs from agencies)

