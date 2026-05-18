/Jaiswal, Pant in focus; will Bumrah be rested? Tough calls await selectors ahead of AFG squad selection

The BCCI men’s selection committee has plenty to ponder upon with the Test and ODI squad announcements for the forthcoming Afghanistan series looming. While the obvious question surrounding the future of two veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli has always lingered, the Ajit Agarkar-led panel has more to answer to, including ODI futures of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant. Not only this, but they also have to manage ace quick Jasprit Bumrah’s workload. The selection committee will meet in Guwahati on Tuesday (May 19) to pick squads for India’s first series after IPL 2026.



India will host Afghanistan for a one-off Test and three ODIs from June 6 to June 20.

Where to fit Jaiswal, Pant?

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Jaiswal and Pant are two regulars in the Test side, but haven’t been able to earn a permanent spot in One-Dayers. Even though Pant has played as a second fiddle to first-choice keeper-batter KL Rahul, Jaiswal’s inclusion is the most challenging for the selection committee.



Given that the two usual ODI openers, captain Shubman Gill and veteran Rohit, will return to take up the top spots, and considering batting giant Virat Kohli will also be back at three, Jaiswal’s wait to add more ODI caps (just three so far) will continue. However, the only way he gets to bat at the top is if the selectors decide to rest the two stalwarts, given two months of extended cricket, which looks unlikely.

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Returning to Pant, he might pip two in-form keeper-batters, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson, to keep his place as a back-up gloveman in the 50-over side. Contrary to several reports suggesting that the selectors are inclined towards playing Samson ahead of Pant, the latest ones suggest that Pant could retain his place, but would not be guaranteed a place in the XI.

How about Bumrah?

Managing Jasprit Bumrah’s workload has been the most challenging part of the Agarkar-led panel. Considering that the ace quick has been on the go since the New Zealand T20Is in January, resting him for the one Test, which doesn’t fall under the 2025-27 WTC cycle, wouldn’t be the hardest of calls. The selectors, however, could also rest him for the whole series, keeping him fresh for the away white-ball UK tour. India will face Ireland (for two T20Is) before taking on England in five T20Is and three ODIs.

