India vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I, Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs AFG cricket match on TV

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Streaming:



Here are the live streaming and telecast details of the 1st T20I between India and Afghanistan at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.



Captain Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is all set to face Ibrahim Zadran-led Afghanistan for the first T20 international match of the three-match series in Mohali on 11 January. This is the first bilateral series between the two teams. The match is scheduled to start at 7 pm IST (1.30 pm GMT).

Head coach Rahul Dravid has confirmed in the pre-match press conference that captain Rohit and Yashasvi Jaiswal will be the two openers for India. This means Shubman Gill could certainly fail to find a place in India Playing 11 vs Afghanistan today. It remains to be seen whether Sanju Samson will get the chance in India Playing 11.

India Vs Afghanistan: Head-to-head: Before the first bilateral series, both India and Afghanistan faced each other three times in the T20 World Cups and once in the Asia Cup, where India won all four matches.

India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I Live Streaming Details:

When will the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match begin?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will take place on January 11.

What time will the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match begin?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match take place?

The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will take place at Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali

Where can we watch the live broadcast of the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match on television in India?



The India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will be broadcast live on Sports18.

Where can we livestream the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match?

The live streaming of the India vs Afghanistan 1st T20I match will be available on Jio Cinema.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran (Captain), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Karim Janat, Ikram Alikhil, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib

