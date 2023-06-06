India tour of West Indies: Rohit's men to play two Tests, three ODIs in addition to five T20Is - Reports
Story highlights
According to the current itinerary, the Indian team will play three T20Is but are now scheduled to play two more T20Is which will see them travel to the USA. India were in Florida in 2016 and in 2022 and will also be there for the 2024 T20 World Cup.
The Men in Blue are reported to travel to West Indies for yet another big tour as they are likely to take on the Caribbean side in a three-match ODI and two-match Test series. In addition the tour will also consists of five T20Is with three in Caribbean islands and two in USA’s Florida. While the aggrements between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Cricket West Indies (CWI) is yet to be reached, they are likely to sign the agreement during the World Test Championship (WTC) final in London.
When is the series?
As reported by Cricbuzz, the series will likely take place from July 12 and conclude on August 13 in the USA. The Indian team is likely to depart to the Caribbean islands on July 5 or 6 and will start preparations for the tour. The Indian team will look at the series as a perfect opportunity to prepare for the T20 World Cup in 2024. This will be second year running team India will play a series in the West Indies, having also toured them in July and August last year.
As things stand, Dominica and Trinidad are the venues shortlisted for the two-match Test series while Barbados will be the third venue in use for the series. It is likely to host the first two ODIs while Guyana will be added as a T20I venue.
Tentative schedule:
July 12-16: 1st Test in Dominica
July 20-24: 2nd Test in Trinidad
July 27: 1st ODI in Barbados
July 29: 2nd ODI in Barbados
August 1: 3rd ODI in Trinidad
August 4: 1st T20I in Trinidad
August 6: 2nd T20I in Guyana
August 8: 3rd T20I in Guyana
August 12: 4th T20I in Florida
August 13: 5th T20I in Florida
