India tour of West Indies: Rohit's men to play two Tests, three ODIs in addition to five T20Is - Reports

The Men in Blue are reported to travel to West Indies for yet another big tour as they are likely to take on the Caribbean side in a three-match ODI and two-match Test series. In addition the tour will also consists of five T20Is with three in Caribbean islands and two in USA’s Florida. While the aggrements between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Cricket West Indies (CWI) is yet to be reached, they are likely to sign the agreement during the World Test Championship (WTC) final in London.

When is the series?

As reported by Cricbuzz, the series will likely take place from July 12 and conclude on August 13 in the USA. The Indian team is likely to depart to the Caribbean islands on July 5 or 6 and will start preparations for the tour. The Indian team will look at the series as a perfect opportunity to prepare for the T20 World Cup in 2024. This will be second year running team India will play a series in the West Indies, having also toured them in July and August last year.