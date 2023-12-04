India tour of South Africa: Check full schedule, squads, live streaming details and all you need to know

India tour of South Africa 2023-24: After winning a five-match T20I series against Australia, the men's Indian Cricket Team will clash with South Africa in a T20I, an ODI and a Test series.

The Men in Blue will begin their tour of South Africa on 10 December 2023, which will continue till 7 January 2023. The two Tests will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

The IND vs SA 1st T20I will be South Africa's first match after they lost the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal to Australia.

Here's everything you need to know about the IND vs SA Series.

India tour of South Africa: T20I, ODI & Test Series Schedule

Here's the full schedule for the India tour of South Africa:

Day Date Match Venue Sunday 10 December 2023 1st T20I Durban Tuesday 12 December 2023 2nd T20I Gqeberha Thursday 14 December 2023 3rd T20I Johannesburg Sunday 17 December 2023 1st ODI Johannesburg Tuesday 19 December 2023 2nd ODI Gqeberha Thursday 21 December 2023 3rd ODI Paarl Tuesday 26 to 30 December 2023 1st Test Centurion Wednesday 03 to 07 January 2024 2nd Test Cape Town

India tour of South Africa: T20I, ODI & Test Series Squads

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee (1st and 2ndT20Is), Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen (1st and 2nd T20Is), Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi (1st and 2nd T20Is), Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, and Lizaad Williams

India T20I squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, and Deepak Chahar

South Africa ODI squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams

India ODI squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Deepak Chahar

South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne

India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna

India tour of South Africa: Live Streaming Details

Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs South Africa matches live in India. You can also watch the India tour of South Africa on Disney+Hotstar app and website.