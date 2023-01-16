India Open Badminton 2023: Date, Time, venue, Draws, Schedule, Live, Prize Money, preview, Indian fixtures

India Open Badminton 2023: The 2023 India Open which is officially known as Yonex- Sunrise India Open 2023 is all set to start in the capital city of New Delhi on Tuesday, 17 January. The tournament will be held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall till 22 January 2023. This tournament in India has been held since 2008 and this will be the first time when India Open will be held in the super 750 status category. The Super 750 is one of the six levels into which the BWF World Tour is divided. The other five categories feature World Tour Finals, Super 1000, Super 500, Super 300 and Super 100. The 2023 India Open will be the second tournament of the 2023 BWF World Tour and is also part of the India Open championships.

The tournament is organised by the Badminton Association of India with sanction from the Badminton World Federation. The tournament will see some of the top players from 29 countries, and a total of 97 players will compete in various categories- Men's singles, Women's singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles.

Where will India open 2023 be held?

India open 2023 will take place in India from 17 to Jan 22 2023

What Time India open 2023 Will begin? Time

India open 2023 Will be begin at 10:00 AM IST

What are the venues for India open 2023? – Venue

India open played at K. D. JADHAV INDOOR HALL, NEW DELHI, INDIA

How to watch the India open 2023?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the 2023 Indian Open on EuroSport India. Fans can also watch India open 2023 live streaming on BWF official YouTube channel.

Defending champions in the India Open 2023:

Men’s singles – Lakshya Sen (India)

Women’s singles – Busanan Ongbamrungphan (Thailand)

Men’s doubles – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty (India)

Women’s doubles – Benyapa Aimsaard/Nuntakarn Aimsaard (Thailand)

Mixed doubles – Terry Hee/Tan Wei Han (Indonesia)

India Open 2023 Full Schedule (in all categories):

1st round– January 17, 18

2nd round– January 19

Quarter-final– January 20

Semi-final– January 21

Final – January 22

Point distribution of the India Open 2023:

Below is the point distribution table for each phase of the tournament based on the BWF points system for the BWF World Tour Super 750 level.

Winner Runner-up 03-Apr 05-Aug Sep-16 17/32 11,000 9,350 7,700 6,050 4,320 2,660

India Open 2023 Top Seeds:

Men’s Singles:

Viktor Axelsen – Denmark Lee Zii Jia – Malaysia Loh Kean Yew – Singapore Jonatan Christie – Indonesia Chou Tien-Chen –Taiwan Anthony Sinisuka Ginting – Indonesia Lakshya Sen – India Kunlavut Vitidsarn – Thailand

Women’s Singles

Akane Yamaguchi – Japan An Se-young – South Korea Chen Yu Fei – China He Bing Jiao – China PV Sindhu – India Ratchanok Intanon – Thailand Wang Zhiyi – China Pornpawee Chochuwong – Thailand

Men’s Doubles

Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi – Japan Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Ardianto – Indonesia Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik – Malaysia Mohammad Ahsan/Hendra Setiawan – Indonesia Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty – India Kim Astrup/Anders Rasmussen – Denmark Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi – Malaysia Marcus Gideon/Kevin Sukamuljo – Indonesia

Women’s Doubles

Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan – China Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida – Japan Kim So-yeong/Kong Hee-yong – South Korea Jeong Na-eun/Kim Hye-jeong – South Korea Jongkolphon Kitithrakul/Rawinda Prajongjai – Thailand Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu – China Lee So-hee/Shin Seung-chan – South Korea Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan – Malaysia

Mixed Doubles

Zheng Siwei/Hang Yaqiong – China Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapisree Taerattanachai – Thailand Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino – Japan Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping – China Seo Seung-jae/Chae Yoo-jung – South Korea Tan Kian Meng/Lai Pei Jing – Malaysia Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet – Hong Kong Thom Gicquel/Delphine Delrue – France

Official shuttle of the India Open 2023:

The official shuttle used at the India Open 2023 is Yonex AS 50.

India Open 2023 Badminton Prize Money:

The total prize money of US$850,000 will be distributed for this tournament in accordance with BWF regulations.

