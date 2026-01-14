/India Open 2026: Strong start for Lakshya Sen, Treesa–Gayatri; Chou, Naraoka crash out

Former champion Lakshya Sen and Syed Modi International winners Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand started their Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2026 campaigns on a strong note, while several top international seeds bowed out on a dramatic opening day of the BWF World Tour Super 750 event in New Delhi on Tuesday (January 13). Playing at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Sen wrapped up a comfortable 21-12, 21-15 victory over his academy colleague Shetty in just 36 minutes. In women’s doubles, Treesa and Gayatri outplayed Thailand’s Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn and Sukitta Suwachai 21-15, 21-11 to advance without much resistance.

The day also saw major upsets, with Canada’s Brian Yang defeating men’s fourth seed Chou Tien Chen 21-19, 21-11. French sixth seed Alex Lanier was surprised by Chi Yu Jen of Chinese Taipei in straight games, while Japan’s seventh seed Kodai Naraoka retired mid-match against compatriot Kenta Nishimoto after falling behind.

Sen set the tone early, racing to a 7-1 lead and controlling the exchanges at the net. Although Shetty showed glimpses of resistance late in the opening game, the deficit proved too large to overcome. Shetty made a brighter start in the second game, moving ahead 5-1 as Sen adjusted to the sideways drift. However, Sen’s sharp stick smashes and deceptive net play quickly turned the momentum. Once back in control, the 2021 world championships bronze medallist closed out the match with ease.

“The first match is always crucial. The conditions were tricky, cold weather and a fast shuttle in a big hall, but I was happy with how prepared I felt,” Sen said after the match. He will next take on Nishimoto in the second round. Earlier, Treesa and Gayatri gave the home crowd plenty to cheer with a dominant display. The world no. 21 Indian pair dictated play throughout the 42-minute encounter and will now meet China’s seventh-seeded duo Li Yi Jing and Luo Xu Min, who progressed with a convincing win over an American pairing.

India also enjoyed success in men’s doubles as Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun defeated Malaysians Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi 21-15, 21-18. Their next challenge will be against fourth seeds Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang of China. In contrast, women’s doubles finalists at the National Championships, Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam, exited after a three-game loss to Hong Kong China’s Lui Lok Lok and Tsang Hiu Yan. Despite saving five match points and earning one themselves, the Indian pair eventually lost 21-11, 20-22, 24-22.

Former world champion PV Sindhu, along with Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, will begin their campaigns on Wednesday. Meanwhile, third seeds Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy progressed to the next round after receiving a walkover due to the withdrawal of their American opponents.

Day 1 results

Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen bt Ayush Shetty 21-12, 21-15; Chi Yu-Jen (Tpe) bt 6-Alex Lanier (Fra) 21-17, 21-19; Brian Yang (Can) bt 4-Chou Tien Chen (Tpe) 21-19, 21-11; Victor Lai (Can) bt Toma Junior Popov (Fra) 21-12, 16-21, 21-8

Women’s singles: 7-Ratchanok Intanon (Tha) bt Riko Gunji (Jpn) 21-19, 21-15; 6-Putri Kusuma Wardani (Ina) bt Michelle Li (Can) 21-12, 20-22, 21-15

Men’s doubles: Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun bt Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi (Mas) 21-15, 21-18; Christo Popov/Toma Junior Popov (Fra) bt Choong Hon Jian/Haikal Muhammad (Mal) 21-11, 21-19

Women’s doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand bt Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn/Sukitta Suwachai (Tha) 21-15, 21-11; Lui Lok Lok/Tsang Hiu Yan (Hkg) bt Shruti Mishra/Priya Konjengbam 21-11, 20-22, 24-22