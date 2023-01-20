India Open 2023 semi final live streaming: How to watch India Open badminton live streaming in your country

India Open 2023 semi-final live streaming: The ongoing Indian Open 2023 will reach its semi-finals on Saturday, 21 January. After the Indian challenge ends after Lakshya Sen, and Sania Nehwal got knocked out in the Round of 16, all eyes are on other contenders now. More than 200 players from 22 countries are participating in India's premier event which has now been upgraded to the Super 750 category this year. The India Open 2023 came out with two massive results on Friday, 20 January when two Olympic champions were knocked out in the women's singles competition. Within 30 minutes into the game, the 2016 and 2020 Olympic champions crashed out of the competition.

The first one to go was World No. 3 Chen Yu Fei who pulled out of the quarter-finals fixture against Thailand's Supainda Katethong due to illness. Chen Yu Fei had earlier defeated India's Saina Nehwal in the earlier round, bringing an end to India's campaign in the tournament.

On the other hand, the Rio Olympic champion Carolina Marin was not able to beat world number 1 Akane Yamaguchi and bowed out of the quarter-finals after a three-set battle. Marin, in her previous two rounds, had defeated two former world champions Nozomi Okuhara and Ratchanok Intanon.

Earlier, defending champions of the India Open, Lakshya Sen and Satwaiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty had to bow out of the competition on Thursday. Lakshya lost to Rasmus Gemke in an incredible three-set battle, while Satwik/Chirag had to bow out due to the former's groin injury.

India Open 2023 semi-finals lined-up matches:

Women Singles: B.J. He (China) vs S.Y. An (South Korea)

Mixed Doubles: Y.Q. Huang and S.W. Zheng (China) vs A. Higashino and Y. Watanabe (Japan)

When is the India Open 2023 semi-final tournament? Date

The India Open will start on Saturday, 21 January. The India Open 2023 will end on 22 January.

Where is the India Open 2023 semi-final tournament? Venue

The India Open 2023 tournament will be held in New Delhi, India at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

How and where to watch the India Open 2023 LIVE semi-final tournament? Live

Fans can watch the live telecast of the 2023 Indian Open on EuroSport India. Fans can also watch India's open 2023 live streaming on BWF's official YouTube channel.

What time will the India Open 2023 semi-final tournament begin? Time