India Open Badminton 2023 Live streaming: How to watch India Open 2023 live streaming in your country, India

India Open 2023: India Open (Badminton) 2023 is all set to kick off on Tuesday, 17 January in the capital city of India, New Delhi. The tournament is one of the most significant tournaments in India as this time it got to hold a Super 750 status. Super 750 is one of the six levels in which the BWF World Tour is divided, this will be the first time that India will hold a tournament in this level category. Top badminton players like World No. 2 Viktor Axelsen, Akane Yamaguchi, and Lee Zii Jia will compete with each other at the tournament. From India, PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen and Saina Nehwal will grace the tournament with their stellar game.

All the tournament matches will be held at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi and are organised by the Badminton Association of India with sanction from the Badminton World Federation. This is the second tournament of the 2023 BWF World Tour and is also part of the India Open championships. The India Open has been held in the country since 2008.

When is the India Open 2023 tournament?

The India Open will start on Tuesday, 17 January and will be played till 22 January 2023.

Where is the India Open 2023 tournament?

The India Open 2023 tournament will be held in New Delhi, India at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall.

How and where to watch the India Open 2023 LIVE tournament?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the 2023 Indian Open on EuroSport India. Fans can also watch India open 2023 live streaming on BWF official YouTube channel.

What time will the India Open 2023 tournament begin?

All the matches in various categories- Men's singles, Women's singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles and Mixed Doubles will begin on 17 January 2023 at 10:00 am IST.

Who won the India Open in 2022?

Following will be the defending champions this year at India Open in various categories: