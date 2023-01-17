India Open 2023 Day 2 Live Streaming: How and where to watch India Open Day 2 Kidambi vs Axelsen match?

India Open (Badminton) 2023: India Open (Badminton) 2023 tournament kick-started on Tuesday, 17 January in New Delhi, India. Defending champions Lakshya Sen and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist PV Sindhu are leading the 19-member Indian contingent at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi. Gold medalist Carolina Marin, Japanese pro Akane Yamaguchi, Nozomi Ohkura and men's world no.1 Viktor Axelsen are also competing at the ongoing sports event. More than 200 players from 22 countries are participating in India's premier event which has now been upgraded to the Super 750 category this year. This is the second tournament of the 2023 BWF World Tour and is also part of the India Open championships. The India Open has been held in the country since 2008.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the Day 2 of the India Open 2023:

When is the India Open 2023 tournament?

The India Open will start on Tuesday, 17 January and will be played till 22 January 2023.

When is the India Open 2023 Kidambi vs Axelsen match?

The match between Kidambi and Axelsen will be played on Wednesday, 18 January 2023 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi.

How and where to watch the India Open 2023 Kidambi vs Axelsen LIVE tournament?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the 2023 Indian Open on EuroSport India. Fans can also watch India's open 2023 live streaming on BWF's official YouTube channel.

What time will the India Open 2023 Kidambi vs Axelsen tournament begin on Day 2?

All the matches in various categories- Men's singles, Women's singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles and Mixed Doubles will begin on 18 January 2023 at 10:00 am IST.

Who won the India Open in 2022?

Following will be the defending champions this year at India Open in various categories: