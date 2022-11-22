India-New Zealand final T20I tied on DLS par score, Hardik Pandya & Co. win series 1-0

The third and final T20I between India and New Zealand ended in a tie after both sides ended with the same runs at DLS par score on Tuesday evening (November 22). This became only the third instance of a T20I being tied on DLS par score as Hardik Pandya & Co. were adjudged the winners of the bilateral series with a 1-0 scoreline. While the series opener was washed out entirely, India had beaten the Kiwis by 65 runs in the second and penultimate match.

Talking about the final T20I, in Napier, Tim Southee-led Kiwis opted to bat first. While Arshdeep Singh removed Finn Allen and Md Siraj dismissed Mark Chapman, Devon Conway's 59 and Glenn Phillips' 54 revived the NZ innings and they were set to get anything over 180. The last five overs saw the home side add only 31 runs and lose eight wickets as they were dismissed for a moderate 160 in 19.3 overs.

From India's perspective, Md Siraj was impressive with his hard lengths whereas Arshdeep also complemented him as the duo shared four scalps each and bundled the Kiwis for a par score. In reply, India lost their power hitters Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant in a flash. Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for a golden duck whereas in-form Suryakumar Yadav departed for a 10-ball 13.

Hardik's 18-ball 30 not out ensured India managed to reach the DLS par score at the time of rain interruption in Napier, with India 75-4 in nine overs. The match was evenly poised but rain had the final say as it ended in a tie with the visitors winning the series 1-0.