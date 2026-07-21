/India announce squad for FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2026

Hockey India on Monday named a 20-member Indian men’s team for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026, scheduled to take place from Aug 15 to Aug 30. Head coach Craig Fulton expressed confidence in the squad, saying it has the potential to “write its own chapter in Indian hockey history.”

Star defender and drag-flick specialist Harmanpreet Singh will captain the side, while experienced midfielder Manpreet Singh, India’s most-capped men’s player, adds valuable experience to a squad that combines established names with promising young talent.

“This is a well-balanced squad – the right mix of tournament experience and in-form youth who’ve earned their spot through performance, not reputation,” Chief Coach Fulton said while speaking about the team selection.

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The goalkeeping department features Mohith HS and Suraj Karkera. The defence includes Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit and Yashdeep Siwach.

In midfield, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad will lead the unit, with support from Nilakanta Sharma, Rajinder Singh and Aditya Arjun Lalage. The forward line consists of Mandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh and Shilanand Lakra.

India have been placed in Pool D alongside England, Pakistan and Wales, with all their group-stage matches set to be played in Amstelveen, Netherlands.

“Press, counter, perform isn’t just our tactical identity - it’s how this group trains and thinks together every single day. We are not getting ahead of ourselves – one game at a time, all in, is the mentality we’re taking into every match,” added Chief Coach Fulton.

India will open their campaign against Wales on Aug 15, followed by matches against England on Aug 17 and traditional rivals Pakistan on Aug 19, in what is expected to be the biggest clash of the group stage.

“Fifty years since 1975 (World Cup win), this group has a chance to write its own chapter in Indian hockey history, and we are really excited about it,” Fulton concluded.

Here's the complete squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek